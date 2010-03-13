The Tea Party’s frustrated moderates.

Mark Skoda, one of the organizers of the first-ever national Tea Party convention in Nashville, is no revolutionary. “I get irritated when people say, ‘Let’s take our country back.’ We have a country,” he told one interviewer at the three-day-long gathering earlier this month. “In America, we only have to move the dial a little bit. We’re not off the rails. I encourage people to not emotionalize things.” As the convention’s spokesman, Skoda would spend the weekend laboring to put a respectable, moderate face on the burgeoning movement, bragging at one point that the conference was a “businesslike environment with no signs, no crazy hats,” where tea partiers were “positioned as responsible adults.”

So I couldn’t help but watch Skoda as he sat in a huge ballroom on the convention’s second night, listening to Joseph Farah, the mustachioed editor of the far-right-wing website WorldNetDaily, work the crowd of 600 into a frenzy. “If Barack Obama even seeks reelection as president in 2012, he won’t be able to go to any city, any hamlet in America without seeing signs that ask, ‘Where’s the birth certificate?’” Farah crowed from the podium.

The assembled conservatives guffawed and cheered through Farah’s 40-minute-long diatribe--which went on to describe Obama’s plot to destroy the free-enterprise system and build a socialist state in its stead--but Skoda just stared blankly ahead, looking down occasionally to fiddle with his iPhone. He couldn’t have been pleased. Skoda and convention mastermind Judson Phillips have ambitious goals for the Tea Party movement. They aim to build their respective groups (Skoda is founding a Tea Party PAC; Phillips heads an organization called Tea Party Nation) into political players that can influence votes and tug candidates in their direction. But their quandary is as plain as the expression on Skoda’s face during Farah’s paranoid Friday night monologue: How can a movement whose base detests mainstream politics--not to mention, has a few screws loose--possibly build political clout?

Skoda, who, at the convention, wore a black turtleneck under a sport coat, doesn’t fit the Tea Party stereotype. An information-systems executive for multinational corporations, he has lived all over the world, picked up multiple languages (I watched him charm a correspondent from Japan by chatting in Japanese), and learned his way around a press release thanks to years of orchestrating mergers and acquisitions.