Words, forget yourselves.

You’re swallowed

galaxy-wide--with its

quantum bits, its dark dust

backdeals by up-or-down

thumbthrust. You’re sand-

paper tongue to mankind’s

new hivemind, the Internet:

large-looming electric silk

pulled finer & finer

across our woken wow.

Yes or no, true or false--

space & time are said &

done without you now.



CHRISTOPHER PHELPS