Here's where the story gets a little weird. Dove insisted to me that he was not in any way commenting on decisions that the current Senate parliamentarian, Alan Frumin, would be making. (Frumin and Dove worked together for many years.) I asked him about using reconciliation for straightforward revenue and outlay measures related to health care, and he refused to answer my question. He basically refused to tell me anything related to the Democrats' plan, and then told me our conversation was over. It was kind of surreal.

It sort of made me curious. Who is this guy? Well, it turns out, Robert Dove was Senate parliamentarian until 2001, when the Republicans fired him for making some rulings that slightly complicated their plan of using reconciliation to enact a huge tax cut. Evidently he doesn't hold a grudge. But the episode also puts some perspective on the debate about whether reconciliation is some goonish tactic. As I mentioned, the Republican campaign has made enormous inroads among the news media. (The New York Times has used the term "muscle" on at least three occasions to describe reconciliation.) But you know what's really an example of political muscle? Firing the parliamentarian when he makes a hostile ruling. By the way, that move created barely a ripple at the time. A news story reporting on the sacking of the parliamentarian reported that 13 Democrats continued to negotiate on the tax cut right through the parliamentarian firing, apparently unbothered at all. Quite a contrast with the current belief that using reconciliation to pass a few budget-related health care changes would amount to some kind of nuclear option.

Another random aside: About a month ago, I was invited to appear on the Dylan Ratigan program on MSNBC to discuss health care reform. Oddly, the one question I was asked was "Who is the Senate parliamentarian?" I replied, "Actually, I wrote my thesis on the guy," before confessing that I had no idea who he was. It was a strange moment -- how many people know the Senate parliamentarian's name? Why would they ask me? But now I've done extensive reporting into the Senate parliamentarian, and henceforth would like to make myself available to MSNBC or any other network to fill their Senate parliamentarian punditry needs.

