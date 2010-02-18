Global warming tends to receive the bulk of attention these days, but it's worth remembering that hotter temperatures aren't the only consequence of putting more carbon-dioxide into the air. As the oceans keep absorbing more CO2, the chemistry of seawater is changing at a fairly rapid clip—steadily becoming more acidic.

Some of the effects of ocean acidification are fairly well understood. Species that rely on calcium carbonate to make their skeletons, such as coral or some types of shellfish, will find it much harder to build their shells as the ocean becomes more acidic. It's fairly simple to confirm this in laboratory experiments. That's why marine biologists are worried that the combination of increasing emissions and hotter ocean temperatures could spell doom for the world's coral reefs—which, in addition to bringing in tourism bucks and protecting coastlines from storms, are often the basis for local food chains. (Though the picture, as always, is complex: A few coral-based ecosystems may prove surprisingly resilient to hotter temperatures, at least for a little while.)

But experiments alone can't show how acidification will affect the broader ocean. So another option is to study the past. And that's what two researchers at the University of Bristol, Andy Ridgwell and Daniel Schmidt, have done in a new study published in Nature Geoscience. About 55 million years ago, for instance, there was a huge spike in carbon-dioxide released into the air over the course of about 10,000 years. This was known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maxium (PETM). No one's quite sure what the cause of the CO2 spike was: At the time, the Earth had been warming for a variety of natural reasons, and that may have kicked off feedback effects like the release of methane trapped in ice. But the upswell in CO2 had a devastating effect—temperatures rose between 5°C and 9°C, and a large number of deep-water species went extinct.

So Ridgwell and Schmidt tried to see if that's a good analogy to what's going on today by modeling the changes in ocean chemistry then and now and comparing results. Here's Carl Zimmer's write-up: