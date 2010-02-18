At today's Conservative Political Action Conference, right-wing rising star Marco Rubio joked, “And the president couldn’t find anywhere to set up a teleprompter to announce new taxes." The New York Times' Adam Nagourney translates the gibe thusly:

Mr. Obama, of course, has shown that he is plenty adept at speaking with or without a teleprompter, but the ribbing speaks to a bigger point: Many conservatives here believe that Mr. Obama used his speaking abilities to sneak a big-government agenda on to a public that is in fact not really supportive of his view of the role of government.

No, that's not what he's saying. It's a common belief among the right-wing subculure from which Rubio hails that President Obama is, in truth, an idiot who only appears intelligent because he speaks constantly with the aid of a teleprompter. The notion seems to have had its greatest currency when Obama burst to the top of the Democratic primary in the winter of 2008.

This post from the blog Red State offers a typical example: