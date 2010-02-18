Appropriately so, the discussion around one-year anniversary of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act focuses on its ability to create jobs. This is especially true on the transportation side of the ledger--after all, the transportation spending is consistently held up as the shining example of how the stimulus is working.

But what of the spatial distribution of that spending? Here at the Metro Program we have long maintained that it is also important to consider where those projects are located because they don't exist in the abstract, but are unevenly distributed across the landscape of the nation.

Because our 100 largest metropolitan areas harbor two-thirds of our population and generate 75 percent of our gross domestic product, it makes sense to leverage that economic might when making infrastructure decisions. Metropolitan areas are agglomerations of innovation and human capital. Metros offer more sustainable development patterns, which are supported by a range of transportation and infrastructure choices. In that regard, metropolitan areas are also where 72 percent of the seaport tonnage arrives and departs; where 78 percent of our interstate miles are travelled; where 92 percent of air passengers and transit miles are ridden, and where 93 percent of rail passengers board.

So what do we know so far about the transportation recovery spending? Analyzing the latest Recovery.gov data we find that, overall, just 41 percent of the projects and 59 percent of the transportation spending occurred in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. As the table shows, this varies by mode, with aviation and highway funds both below fifty percent of total spending, while others--such as railroads and transit--have much higher concentrations in the largest metros.