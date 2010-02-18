For the last few weeks, groups such as the Progressive Change Campaign Committee have been waging a grassroots campaign--circulating petitions, organizing calls to Congress, and keeping a whip count. And it didn't seem to be making huge headway early on. The only senators to sign on were liberal stalwarts (like Sherrod Brown and Bernie Sanders) and members worried about tenuous liberal support for their reelection campaigns (like Michael Bennet and Kirsten Gillinbrand).

But on Thursday, the effort picked up support from an unexpected source, one with much bigger legislative clout: Charles Schumer. The petition drive has just 18 senators, even with Schumer. But suddenly the possibility of getting others seems more plausible.

And that's a great thing, in theory. The political the arguments for including a public option are, if anything, even stronger than they were before. Polls indicate that the public doesn't like the health care reform package, or at least what they know about it. But polls also indicate that the public likes the public option. Adding it would, in all likelihood, make the package itself more popular. It would also reenergize liberal activists, many of whom have grown disillusioned with reform's many compromises.

The policy logic remains compelling, too. The recent news of huge rate hikes for individual policies in California makes clear the need for greater cost control and more secure health insurance options. Reform with a public option would be do a better job on both counts.

But is it really possible to pass the public option? That's where I become skeptical. The theory behind this push is that getting 50 votes for a public option is possible because Reid had 58 votes for his bill before Senator Joe Lieberman demanded removal of the public option. But that was in December, before Scott Brown won Ted Kennedy's old Senate seat and the Democrats went into their political tailspin. Since that time, Democrats--particularly more conservative ones--have gotten very skittish.