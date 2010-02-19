Retired Navy Admiral James "Ace" Lyons, speaking at CPAC yesterday, charged:

You know in the Navy in the late nineteen hundreds, homosexuality was rampant in the United States Navy. It was so bad that mothers would not let their sons enlist in the Navy until the Navy cleaned its act up.

Andrew Sullivan suggests that Lyons might have been referring to the late 1800s, not the late 1900s. I'm not sure. The late nineteen hundreds was the Clinton years, remember. Maybe cleaning up the homosexual Navy was yet another unappreciated way George W. Bush Kept Us Safe.