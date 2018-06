We have more information coming in on the Mitt Romney airplane confrontation. The other passenger appears to be rapper Sky Blu of the group LMFAO. And Sky Blu, telling his side of the story in the video below, makes Romney sound like the aggressor. So I'm now starting to think the combination of these two details -- Romney as instigator, taking on a rapper with an (implicitly) obscene name -- could play very well in a GOP primary.

Further updates as events warrant.