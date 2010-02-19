Really, I don’t care if there is an American ambassador in Damascus. It’s true, given the environment, that he might be shot by terrorists. But, otherwise, why not? We had U.S. diplomats in Tokyo, Berlin and Rome until just after Pearl Harbor. Of course, they did no good. But probably, they also did no harm—except prolonging the illusion that America was at peace with the host countries.

Why doesn't the administration just say that we are returning to our embassy in Syria because Syria is a player in the Middle East? Basta!

It is true, of course, that this re-establishment of relations with the Assad regime puts an end to the international cordon sanitaire around the killers of the Lebanese president, Rafiq Hariri, five years ago and the concomitant to bring his murderers to justice. But since his son, Saad, who had sworn to avenge his father and to liberate his country from the brutal hand of the Damascus tyranny, long ago capitulated to the gruesome deal treacherously engineered by Qatar and Saudi Arabia to reintegrate Syria into Lebanese politics, there was no energy left for the effort. Sarah Lynch has written a heartrending story for Forbes about the psychological depression in the country that now knows it is, once again, far from independent but under the heel of the Assad clan of Alawites, a tiny minority gangster clan.

So the Cedar Revolution is now officially over, with its leading lights kow-towing to Hezbollah and its neighbor to the east.