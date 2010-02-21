Do Stephen Baldwin and Wii a movement make? Surveying the cool at XPAC.

On night one of the Conservative Political Action Conference, as George Will entertained GOP mucketymucks in the Marriott Wardman’s cavernous banquet hall, the next generation of Republicans was downstairs, in the basement, enjoying something more hip. Or, at least, Stephen Baldwin’s idea of hip.



“I know you don’t hear the word gnarly too much in conservative circles, but you’re gonna start hearing it in the future!” the 44-year-old ex-actor told a crowd of about 200 assembled youths. “We’re gonna just keep this kind of loose and fun.” The potbellied Baldwin—brother of Alec and, well, Billy and Danny, too—wore a gold necklace and green striped v-neck under his sports jacket, which was over his jeans and chunky skater shoes. He soon yielded the stage to Mike Huckabee, who in a pre-recorded message, introduced one of the evening’s main attractions, his daughter Sarah. The smell of Chick-fil-A filled the air, as attendees noshed on chicken fingers and meatballs, the sounds of Guitar Hero emanating from behind them.



Welcome to the playpen.



Since Barack Obama took 68 percent of the youth vote in 2008, Republicans have panicked, grasping at Facebook and Twitter to put a fresher face on the party. And so this year, the codgers at the American Conservative Union—led by the 65-year-old David Keene—dreamed up something just for kids: XPAC, a conference within a conference, replete with an exclusive “fun lounge” and a schedule of comedy, movie screenings, and other “extreme” entertainment.



“It’s a brilliant concept,” says James Carroll, a freshman at the College of Charleston. “It’s not really that Democrats [put on events like] this, it’s just that Democrats, by default, have brainwashed a huge sector of the population. You hear on MTV, Vote or Die, what they really mean is vote Democrat or die.”



Problem is, it’s much harder to make the political cool than to make what’s already cool political. As Carroll talked, the night’s “jam session” was beginning—they had moved it up from the originally scheduled time of 11:00 p.m., realizing that no one would come—but most people had already filtered out as the rapper Politik took the stage. “I see y’all leaving over there!” he shouted at back of the room. “I’ve got a message!” One mom sat bobbing her head to his tea-party-centric rhymes (“two-thousand-nine, dangerous times, socialist agenda that they want us to sign!”).



“You can clap if you want to, it always makes me feel better,” Politik told the sparse audience.



By 9:45, it wasn’t the kids hanging out, but the adults. The event’s co-host, Christian radio talk show host Kevin McCullough, played Wii bowling, while Baldwin chowed down on McDonalds. “Whee! We having fun yet?” he said.





The lounge opens again the next morning, this time with a buttery-smelling popcorn cart. The candy bowls are refreshed with Nerds, the Boggle and Uno games strategically placed on luminous, cubical side tables. In the back corner, producers from the Fox News Strategy Room—which has been broadcasting live from XPAC the whole time—are trying to figure out how to incorporate Tiger Woods’s 11:00 a.m. press conference into their interviews with CPAC notables. Baldwin and McCullough are always happy to fill airtime (or do a book signing—McCullough was selling The Kind of Man Every Man Should Be: Taking a Stand for True Masculinity—or promote the “Liberty Ship” cruise they’re headlining in November).

Conservatives are still trying to figure out how to put on events that appeal to youth. But evangelical Christians have been doing it for years—Baldwin runs Breakthrough Ministries, which spreads the Word through extreme sports—and XPAC has a distinctly faith-based flavor. In fact, XPAC was probably the greatest redoubt of cultural conservatism at a conference where fiscally-focused tea partiers and Paultards ran rampant. Summit Ministries is a big sponsor, as is Focus on the Family’s program aimed at “millennials,” called RisingVoice. (“millennials” is the marketing term used by everyone trying to sell something to 20-somethings). So although XPAC avoids overt proselytizing, it skews towards the moral side of conservatism, from a screening of “True U: Does God Exist?” to Fox News host Andrea Tantaros’s impassioned plea to “save the culture” from “reality shows and money grubbers and immoral things.”



Those most serious about politics as a profession, though, weren’t slumming it at XPAC. The College Republicans, with elephant pins on their lapels, struggle to hide their disdain for CPAC’s xtreme experiment. “I came here to see speakers,” said Chandler Harris, the College Republican national secretary. “I didn’t come here to play Wii golf.” The CRs put on intimate events in their own, small lounge upstairs, where congressmen told stories of their college days and dispensed advice for getting jobs on the Hill.



Harris admits that Republicans have a youth problem—“It’s the most uncool, lame thing to be a Republican when you’re 20,” he says. But it’s not clear that the CRs have a better plan than Baldwin and McCullough. I asked how young Republicans can make inroads on their campus, and the answer, according to Harris, is “stuff.”

“A lot has to do with branding,” he says, pointing to the banner behind him with their brand-new logo, also emblazoned on frisbees and keychains.

Rather than attend XPAC’s “Epic Nites,” most College Republicans decamped to bars in Georgetown and Adams Morgan, exclusive parties hosted by Andrew Breitbart and Tim Pawlenty, or Saturday night’s big attraction, at the Hawk ‘n’ Dove: Reaganpalooza. All of that, of course, requires a believable I.D.—which most XPACers just didn’t have. The lounge was an acceptable substitute for Gaby Jusino, a freshman at SUNY Stonybrook. “It’s as hip as you can get without having alcohol,” she sighed, before heading for the video games.





“Good evening XPAC!” yelled Ed Lynch, a congressional candidate from Florida, on Friday night. “Yeah, that’s what I’m talking ‘bout. Yes we can, Mr. President, we are fired up.”