"This is the last, best shot." That's how one veteran policy wonk described the state of health care reform to me a few days ago. And that sounds about right.

On Monday morning, the White House will publish its final vision for health care reform. It will be a series of changes to the Senate bill, designed to accommodate both the concerns of the House and the concerns of the public more generally. (Among other things, it will include a new proposal to stop the sorts of rate hikes California's Blue Cross plan recently proposed.)

On Thursday, Obama will invite congressional leaders from both parties to Blair House for a half-day meeting. There, he will describe and advocate for his proposal, then offer Republicans to do the same. And that meeting may well be what decides what happens to reform.

There are, I suspect, three possible outcomes. One is an outbreak of genuine bipartisanship. It's by far the least likely of the options and not because Obama isn't interested. He and and his allies spent much of last year meeting with Republicans and crafting a bill that should have won support from the party's moderates.