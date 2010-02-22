A provision like this could be particularly important in the period before reform goes into effect. Some insurers may not see themselves as playing a major role in the new system, and try to raise premiums in the short term to maximize profits. Reform itself should help to hold excessive increases down in a number of ways, such as broadening the pool of people insured, forcing greater competition through Exchanges, and preventing people with pre-exiting conditions from getting trapped with one insurer.

The administration official describing the plan also pointed out that the new authority would not pre-empt existing state regulations. The feds would step in only if states did not, or could not, stop high rate increases on their own. This ought to allay the concerns of those who worry about the federal government trampling on state rights--or, more generally, about government interfering with the private market. (If Arkansas has this sort of regulation, how radical can it be?)

At the same time, this idea ought to ease the anxiety of those who worried that, without a public option, insurers could jack up rates virtually at will.

None of this is to say rate review is some kind of magic elixir for rising health care costs. Clearly, it isn't. Once I learn more about this idea--I'll resume reporting at daybreak--some downsides will surely become apparent.

There is also a major procedural question to answer: Would the parliamentarian deem this proposal sufficiently relevant to the budget to qualify for part of the reconciliation process under the Byrd rule?

Still, at first blush, this looks like good politics and good policy. That's not a bad way to start off this make-or-break week for health reform.

*Yes, that's the same Anthony Wright who contributes to The Treatment and made the case for rate review just a few days ago in this space. Wright also mentioned that California Senator Diane Feinstein had been working on a proposal along these lines even before Anthem announced its rate hike. Sure enough, the administration official describing the plan said that the White House had consulted with Feinstein in crafting its scheme.