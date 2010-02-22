I think I've found the perfect rebound relationship for Jenny Sanford:

The day before Roger Greenberg, a then-66-year-old ex-con, married Evelyn Zucker, a then-83-year-old invalid widow, he wrote a note to his bride-to-be.

"Take all your valuables with you or you won't find them when you return!" he said. "Wear warm clothes, but only bring your big pocket book besides your valuables cash-diamonds. Bring all medicines."

They married in the front seat of his car Nov. 26, 2008, with a minister leaning in the window.

Prosecutors allege that for Greenberg, it wasn't about love; it was all part of a massive swindle...

Based on that evidence, I'm inclined to agree with the prosecutors.