The White House has published President Obama's proposal for a House-Senate compromise on health care reform. You can download the official summary here. More material is available at the White House website.

To be clear, Obama is not introducing an entirely new health care plan or even a mostly new health care plan. In fact, strictly speaking, he's not introducing a health care plan at all. He is, instead, proposing a set of changes to the bill that the Senate passed in December. If both chambers pass these changes--and if the House passes the Senate bill--health care reform will become law.

There aren't too many new wrinkles. Probably the most interesting is a proposal, first reported last night, that would give the federal government more authority to regulate premiums on policies sold directly to individuals. Otherwise, the proposed compromises do more or less what everybody expected: They eliminate the most egregious legislative deals; they improve the coverage, consumer protection, and affordability provisions to make the Senate bill look more like the House option; and they raise a bit more money, again borrowing from the House bill.

Taken as a whole, health care reform as Obama now envisions it would still pay for itself. It would spend a little more but it would also raise a little more, in the form of taxes on offsetting savings.