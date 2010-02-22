2. Failure would make the already depressed Democratic base morbidly depressed. Can you imagine telling Democratic voters that the cause of a century failed because, even though it passed the Senate and House and had an eager president waiting to sign it, the two Houses couldn't iron out their relatively small disagreements?

3. A successful bill will spawn news coverage about the potential impact of the new bill, and as the latest Newsweek poll shows, increasing the public's information about the bill makes them more supportive. At the very least, a signing ceremony and a united Democratic Party offers a strong chance to turn the not-insignificant chunk of voters who oppose the bill for not going far enough into supporters. Conversely, a failure to pass a bill will spawn "anatomy of a disaster" coverage -- that's how the Clinton health care plan became "the failed Clinton health care plan" -- and further dampen support for a bill most Democrats are already stuck with having voted for.

4. The institutional dynamics continue to make passage attainable. Unlike the 1994 health care bill, and unlike Republicans seeking to privatize Social Security in 2005, the opposition party lacks the votes to obstruct a bill. Moreover, the key vote rests with the House, not the Senate. House members are less egotistical than Senators, and more prone to cooperate with the leadership and a same-party president on a bill deemed urgent.

5. Democrats understand that passing a bill would represent a monumental achievement. That fact is important to understand their behavior to date. Why did every Democratic Senator vote for a bill, while 40 House Democrats voted no last summer? Not because the Senate caucus is more liberal than its House counterpart. It's because every Democratic senator needed to vote yes in order for the bill to survive. Opposing the bill becomes very difficult when that vote can decisively block an historic reform.

To be sure, demoralization, panic, exhaustion and division are powerful forces, too. I think that as time goes by, clear thinking has a better chance to prevail, because professional politicians tend to be reasonably good at assessing their self-interest. Perhaps reporters covering the issue at ground level, witnessing the demoralization, panic, exhaustion and division, are placing too much weight on those dynamics they see firsthand and too little on the opposing incentives I described above.

Again, I'm not guaranteeing passage of a bill. I'm not even almost guaranteeing passage of a bill. I realize that there's a very strong chance of failure. The psychological threshold of 50% makes people tend to conflate any prediction over that level with a guarantee. (See Megan McArdle.) Clearly, no matter how many times I make it clear that "more likely than not" only means more likely than not, it's pretty clear that I'm in for a lot of taunting if the not comes to pass. But the question of whether health care passes is one of enormous historical import, comparable if not equal to the outcome of a presidential election. I think much of the prevailing analysis is poor, so I'll continue to give my take.