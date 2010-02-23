It is so simple. And elegant. What’s more, it is also true.

Why are so many liberal Democrats reluctant to concede that there is an intricate international network of ideological gangsters who recognize each other as ikhwan? These brothers do not define themselves by nation. They define themselves by religion, although there are many hundreds of millions of Muslims who are defined out--and define themselves out--of the bloody fraternity of the faithful. Sometimes, they too are stigmatized as enemies, which means they are also targets. And, of course, there are the boundaries of sect, in which Sunnis commit mass murder of Shi’a at prayer (and vice versa).

Then there are the other designated victims: outsiders … us. Not just Westerners and certainly not just Americans. Or Jews, for that matter, although they have a very special place in the demonology of Islam, and particularly in the armed demonology of Islam. Jihad.

(Jihad is not what that momentarily famous Harvard graduate and already-then Hamas supporter Zayed Yasin tried to make it out to be at Commencement 2002, something like “self-improvement” or a gloss on the Maslovian term from the sixties, “self-actualization.” He pulled off this fraud with the cahoots of a faculty committee made up of bitterly (and almost comically) anti-Israel classicist Richard Thomas, English lit professor Robert Kiely, the ever so pompous high church Baptist “preacher to the university” Peter Gomes, deanling--and Jewish--Michael Shinagel, eternal deanling Richard M. Hunt, and voice coach Nancy Houfek. Even then, the Harvard community was outraged by these mostly nothings giving cover to a lie and not, by any means, an innocent lie. How does this fraud look now when everyone knows what jihad really means?)