Nevada Governor Jim Gibbons: "I don't have any claim to being a bright individual."

My first thought upon reading this was, this guy is a future Republican presidential nominee. Upon reflection, I don't think he handled it quite right. The way to endear yourself to Republicans is to say lots of ignorant things and get called ignorant by the liberal elites. Then you can set yourself up as a populist. But just labeling yourself dumb skips the most important step. Maybe he's actually, you know, dumb.