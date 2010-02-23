Varney's piece is one of the very few national media stories to highlight the critical roles of oral health and dental care, which has been generally overlooked in the health reform debate.

This is a real opportunity missed. Dental care provides an untapped opportunity for needed screening and prevention interventions. I and my colleagues Lisa Metsch and Stephen Abel explored one such opportunity in the American Journal of Public Health. We examined the population of Americans who report that (a) they face significant HIV risks, (b) they have not been tested for HIV. More than 70 percent of these men and women had recently been to a dentist, even though many are not getting any other medical care. Our work focused on HIV testing. We might just as easily have focused on the millions of Americans with undiagnosed hypertension and diabetes who dutifully get their twice-yearly teeth cleaning without anyone finding (or looking for) these underlying problems. More imaginative care practices and improved dental insurance coverage of preventive services and diagnostic screening might make a big difference.

And, as Varney makes clear, millions of Americans do not receive needed dental care. Crummy teeth have long provided a painful and stigmatizing symptom of extreme poverty. Medicaid often provides meager coverage and pays dentists very little. (Dental care is a continual problem for many low-income Medicare recipients.) The Washington-area death of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver from an untreated tooth abscess brought public attention to the most dire potential consequences of untreated dental concerns. Oral infection is increasingly linked to many serious health problems, including pregnancy complications and threats to cardiovascular health.

Basic dental care is not particularly costly. Unfortunately, it is generally restricted to its own silo, separate from the rest of American medical care. Some dental leaders such as Burton Edelstein and Allen Finkelstein have argued for a stronger focus on prevention, and a greater integration of medical and dental concerns. They face difficult challenges in dental care financing, existing public policies, and the mores of the dental profession itself.

At the most basic level, dental care is insured and financed through separate plans that demarcate specific boundaries from medical care. Key services such as hypertension screening would not typically fall under the scope of dental coverage. The Senate and House health reform bills are relatively silent about dentistry. (The word "dentist" appeared once in the 1,502-page Senate Finance committee draft bill.) Child coverage has been expanded. Provisions are included to strengthen the dental work force and to address other infrastructure concerns. Yet these bills do relatively little to ensure adult access or to apply a careful delivery reform lens to dental services. (The status of stand-alone dental plans within proposed insurance exchanges raises delicate concerns, for example.)