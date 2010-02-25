If I am right about why people want to buy this book, there is way too much about Young, his family, national politics, Ted Kennedy keeping one of his Portuguese water dogs in his office, and life as a political aide to a senator. My mind wandered reading minutiae about Bob Shrum, important senators, Kennedy’s dog again, fat cats referred to as “future ambassadors,” and the importance of money in campaigns. (This is the element that interested the FBI agents, IRS agents, and the officers of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.) Young reveals himself to be a bit of yokel by being impressed with big stars and big money: he refers to his “brush with fame” as being in a shot on CNN. There is a certain pathos to that.

Although warned by other staffers (mostly former) that life with the Edwardses was a snake pit, Young stuck it out anyway. Little by little, he began to see the snakes. He noticed that Edwards, before he was anointed John Kerry’s running mate, referred to both John and Teresa as “complete assholes.” After his anointment, both Kerrys morphed into being A-OK. (When the last dog was shot, the Heinz-Kerrys reverted to being referred to anatomically.) It was at that moment, Young says, that he understood that Edwards had two faces, and sometimes both had something different to say.

One story I did like that was not about sex, drugs, and rock and roll with the idiosyncratically named Rielle had to do with an Edwards family visit, along with the Young family, to Disney World. Young left the Senator and four kids at the pool and went to the Edwards suite, where “Mrs. Edwards…screamed at me, ‘Andrew, you know how irresponsible he is. You can’t leave him alone with four kids.’ She called security and we all searched the hotel.” When Young returned to the pool, he saw Edwards carrying “a bunch of clothes and there were four buck-naked kids trailing behind him. He explained that he had taken them to a little beach for a swim in a pond where big signs warned, do not swim. alligators.”

Another family situation (we are not yet in a family way) was that John Edwards had his own Roger Clinton-Billy Carter clone in the person of his brother, Blake Edwards. (No, not the director. There’s that generational confusion again.) He was arrested for ignoring a drunk driving ticket in the charmingly named town of Fuquay-Varina. He went to the can for sixty days, displeasing both his brother and sister-in-law. And then finally, half-way through the book come “the good parts.” Young starts to notice the Senator flirting with waitresses, but thinks nothing of it. He is a little quizzical, though, when a woman who picks up Edwards at the Regency is given a $100,000 contract to do video work.

This would be Rielle Hunter, née Lisa Druck. Young decides she looks practiced at “identifying rich men, married or not, and connecting with them—at least temporarily.” Young writes that, when arriving in New York in her early twenties, she briefly dated Jay McInerney and wound up in Story of My Life as “the repulsive character Alison Poole.” Oh, and her father participated in a horse-killing insurance scam. Young then goes on to paint her as a forty-one year-old round-heeled fruitcake who “when she first saw John Edwards she noticed ‘an aura’ of energy floating over him. When she made eye contact with the senator, she knew their destinies were intertwined, and that she had been sent to Earth to serve him.” And of course everyone knows the rest. Boy runs for president, meets trollop, knocks her up, can’t afford the scandal, arranges a financial cushion (see FBI agents, IRS agents, and the officers of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina) and all hell breaks loose. Or rather, the National Enquirer is on to him. (It has just been nominated for a Pulitzer for its coverage of this nationally repercussive sordidness.) Of course Young, the good shnook, is recruited to be the admitted father of Rielle’s baby bump.