A lot of us have been arguing, for a while, that the Democratic health care reform plan is already bipartisan, in the sense that it incorporates Republican ideas and closely resembles plans prominent Republicans have endorsed in the past. If you're not already convinced, check out this chart by Maggie Mertens of Kaiser Health News (where I also write a column).

The chart compares the Senate health care bill with the proposal the late John Chafee proposed during the fight over the Clinton health care plan in 1993. Chafee was a moderate Republican from Rhode Island. The similarities between what he proposed then and what Democrats are proposing now are nothing short of striking--particularly when you put them alongside what House Republicans now propose to do instead.