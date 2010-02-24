In response to the Congressional Budget Office's calculation that the stimulus increased employment by somewhere between 1 and 2.1 million, Veronique de Rugy has made a chart to show that the stimulus has failed:

"On this chart, I can't see that the private sector has gained any jobs," she comments. "In fact, it's lost 8.7 million in two years." I assume she's just being dishonest here, because anybody with an intelligence level even approaching that of an apple pie would recognize that the claims that the stimulus increased employment are set against a presumed baseline of significant job loss. Her chart is sort of like saying that the people who told me last autumn that I should buy a winter coat are all wrong, because here I am wearing the coat and I'm still colder than I was in October without it.

Indeed, de Rugy's blue line of private sector job level shows that the rate of decline slowed, and then eventually stopped, beginning with the passage of the stimulus. You could say that all the macroeconomic forecasters are wrong and this is just a coincidence. But you can't say that this chart proves, or even suggests, the stimulus didn't work.

