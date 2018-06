The Mossad did it. And, as Carly Simon sang about James Bond, “nobody does it better.”

This is not my line. But I wish I'd thought of it.

Actually, like my friend who did, I believe that the Mossad is very pleased that every bloody Palestinian terrorist will now worry whether he will wake up from his nightly sleep or instead meet the virgins in the morning.

