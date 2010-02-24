When Senators like Bernie Sanders or Sherrod Brown say Democrats need to finalize health care reform through the budget reconciliation process because of Republican obstructionism, that doesn't mean much.

When Senators Evan Bayh, Mary Landrieu, and Ben Nelson say their more liberal colleagues may be right, that means a lot.

Via Politico's Carrie Budoff Brown, here's Bayh:

“Obviously, if the minority is just frustrating the process, that argues for taking steps to get the public’s business done. ... Republicans would probably shut the place down, but you could argue they are doing that anyway.

Here's Landrieu: