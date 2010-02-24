The White House has released some more details about Thursday's Blair House meeting: Who will be there and the shape of the table where they'll all be sitting:

The President will be seated in the middle of one side of the hollow square, with the Vice President, Secretary Sebelius, and congressional Leadership seated alongside him. Members will be seated by caucus around the square.

1. Senator Harry Reid, D-NV, Majority Leader

2. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, Republican Leader

3. Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, Majority Whip

4. Senator Jon Kyl, R-AZ, Republican Whip

5. Senator Max Baucus, D-MT, Chairman of the Finance Committee

6. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA, Ranking Member of the Finance Committee

7. Senator Tom Harkin, D-IA, Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

8. Senator Mike Enzi, R-WY, Ranking Member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

9. Senator Chris Dodd, D-CT, Member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

10. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY

11. Senator Patty Murray, D-WA

12. Senator Kent Conrad, D-ND

13. Senator Jay Rockefeller, D-WV

14. Senator Ron Wyden, D-OR

15. Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN

16. Senator John Barrasso, R-WY

17. Senator Tom Coburn, R-OK

18. Senator John McCain, R-AZ



19. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA

20. Representative Steny Hoyer, D-MD, Majority Leader

21. Representative John Boehner, R-OH, Republican Leader

22. Representative James Clyburn, D-SC, Majority Whip

23. Representative Eric Cantor, R-VA, Republican Whip

24. Representative Charles Rangel, D-NY, Chairman of the Ways and Committee

25. Representative Dave Camp, R-MI, Ranking Member of the Ways and Means Committee

26. Representative Henry Waxman, D-CA, Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee

27. Representative Joe Barton, R-TX, Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee

28. Representative George Miller, D-CA, Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee

29. Representative John Kline, R-MN, Ranking Member of the Education and Labor Committee

30. Representative John Dingell, D-MI Chair Emeritus of the Energy and Commerce Committee

31. Representative Xavier Becerra, D-CA

32. Representative Louise Slaughter, D-NY

33. Representative Robert Andrews, D-NJ

34. Representative Jim Cooper, D-TN

35. Representative Paul Ryan, R-WI

36. Representative Marsha Blackburn, R-TN

37. Representative Charles Boustany, R-LA

38. Representative Peter Roskam, R-IL

