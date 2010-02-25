President Obama is so much smarter and a better communicator than members of Congress in either party. The contrast, side by side, is almost ridiculous.

Update: Good example of what I'm talking about: Lamar Alexander contradicts Obama, says that the Congressional Budget Office found that premiums would rise under the Senate's plan. Obama points out, correctly, that Alexander is just wrong.

But most the time, this is like watching Lebron James play basketball with a bunch of kids who got cut from the 7th grade basketball team. He's treating them really nice, letting his teammates take shots and allowing the other team to try to score. Nice try on that layup, Timmy, you almost got it on. But after a couple minutes I want him to just grab the ball and dunk on these clowns already.

Maybe the bipartisan nice guy stuff matters, and he has to defer to the Congressional Democrats. I'd enjoy seeing more of him swatting Lamar's weak jumper into the tenth row.