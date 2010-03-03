Not surprisingly, given these policies, certain schools that have made strides on racial diversity have not achieved much socioeconomic diversity. In 2004, for example, as the University of Michigan was celebrating its victory in the Supreme Court, this national symbol of racial diversity had more students from families making in excess of $200,000 per year than families earning less than the national median of $53,000 a year. Moreover, Espenshade and Radford show that socio-economic stratification at the institutions studied is getting worse, not better, and it is occurring particularly among racial minorities, as wealthier black and Hispanic students replace lower income minorities from earlier eras.

Given the lower credentials of under-represented minorities entering selective universities, it is not surprising that the authors find that black and Hispanic students perform less well academically than Asians and whites. More disturbing is their confirmation of earlier studies that showed minority students on campus “underperforming” what their entering credentials would predict. In the selective universities studied, the median class rank for black students was at the 20th percentile, compared with the 32nd percentile for Hispanics, 52nd percentile for Asian Americans, and 57th percentile for whites. The very good news, however, is that Espenshade and Radford find that minority students are more likely to graduate from more selective schools, dispelling the idea that “overmatched” minority students are hurt by affirmative action at the undergraduate level.

Finally, Espenshade and Radford discuss what would happen if universities abandoned race-based affirmative action and instituted instead a system providing a leg up to socioeconomically disadvantaged students of all races or one providing automatic admissions to the top 10 percent of high school graduating classes. The analysis is important: it goes to the heart of the ongoing challenge to affirmative action at the University of Texas. Moreover, the issue of whether race-neutral alternatives might produce sufficient racial diversity was one that Justice Kennedy pressed in his dissent in the Michigan case.

Unfortunately, Espenshade and Radford present an uncharacteristically superficial analysis of this complex issue. Citing only two sources of data, they flatly conclude that “class-based affirmative action is not a satisfactory substitute for race-based affirmative action.” First, they note that racial diversity has declined at public universities in California, Florida, and Washington, all of which have banned affirmative action and sought to institute alternatives. Second, their simulations using data from highly selective universities find that eliminating the preference for blacks and Hispanics would result in sharp declines in representation, and that class-based affirmative action would only partially offset these decreases. If students were admitted solely by SAT scores at the private universities studied, blacks and Hispanics would have a combined representation of 3.4 percent. Providing preferences to lower and working class applicants would raise the combined representation to 10.2 percent. But this result would represent a substantial decline from the current combined representation of 16.2 percent. (At the public universities studied, the combined black and Hispanic representation would decline from 9.3 percent to 6.2 percent.) The big beneficiaries would be lower-class and working-class whites and Asians.

But the reality is far more complicated than the authors suggest. Elite public schools in places such as California did see a decline in the proportion of black and Latino students after affirmative action was barred, but this does not tell us what would happen if a national ban were put in place. Public universities in California have been at a stark competitive disadvantage in attracting black and Hispanic students because the nation’s private universities (in California and other states), as well as public universities in most states, could continue to provide racial preferences, and so many talented minority students stopped applying to places like Berkeley and UCLA. (In 1997, after California’s ban on affirmative action was instituted, black applications fell at UCLA by 13.3 percent and at UC Berkeley by 7 percent.)