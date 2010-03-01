Halliday states but does not belabor the forces that produced this second large-scale transfer of power, from the judges to Parliament. We may read him to suggest two main mechanisms. First, Parliament handed the judges a poisoned chalice. Parliament began by using its legislative powers to promote liberty and to help the judges make habeas corpus more effective, but this very pattern of legislative partnership paved the way for later legislation that curtailed the judges’ control. The Habeas Corpus Act of 1679 was widely understood to supply a statutory basis for the ancient common-law writ. Quite quickly, the illusion developed that Parliament itself had created the writ; the implication was that “[w]hat Parliament made it could unmake, too.” Political and legal actors lack the historian’s long-run perspective, and a lack of institutional memory means that invented traditions and “mistaken notion[s]” hold sway. When the needs of empire induced legislators to suspend the writ’s operation, there were no intellectual or political resources left with which to oppose them.

Halliday actually describes this effect of Parliamentary legislation implementing habeas corpus as a “double-edged sword.” The same label is equally apt for a second institutional-cum-ideological mechanism that Halliday describes: the arguments that the judges had used to take power from executive councils and regional courts were the same arguments that Parliament used to take power from the judges. After all, the writ had been developed in the name of enforcing the prerogatives of the centralizing state. Having arrogated jurisdictional control principally in the name of the king’s prerogative to protect the liberty of his subjects, the judges’ position was undercut when the King-in-Parliament, increasingly controlled by the Parliamentary side of the partnership after the ouster of James II, asserted authority over subjects’ liberty. The House of Lords, the upper chamber of Parliament, was the highest court in the realm, so the judges’ arguments for judicial control of liberty themselves implied that King’s Bench was just another subordinate court.

For better or quite possibly for worse, historians are professionally reluctant to opine about the lessons of the past for the present, or to speculate about similarities and differences between the past and the future. Halliday barely touches upon recent controversies about whether American judges should extend habeas corpus to detainees at Guantanamo and at the Bagram Air Force base in Afghanistan. Yet current problems loom in the background of the narrative. When Halliday recounts how Parliament sent prisoners to the Channel Islands and other remote locales in order to avoid judicial control through habeas, it is easy to think that he intends an implicit comparison with the islands, literal and metaphorical, of America’s military empire. So what, if anything, can lawyers and other non-historians learn from all this?

The most obvious lessons of Halliday’s narrative rest on the surface. For one thing, habeas corpus, at least in many periods, has displayed a far narrower scope, and results from far less elevated judicial motivations, than its libertarian celebrants recognize. When the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a federal statute as an unconstitutional suspension of habeas corpus, in a 2008 decision called Boumediene v. Bush, newspapers and civil-libertarians hailed the decision as a victory for freedom. Yet as of today no detainees have actually been released by final judicial order, from Guantanamo or elsewhere, except in cases where the government chose not to appeal the order of a district judge. The vast majority of detainees have received merely another round of legal process. Justice Kennedy, the hero of Boumediene in the eyes of the editorialists, may be more accurately described as a second Sir Edward Coke, who acquired fame by his magnificent talk about liberty while actually releasing few prisoners. Some speculate that judicial threats to release detainees have caused the administration to release them preemptively. Yet the judges would incur large political costs for actual orders to release suspected terrorists, and the government knows this, so it is unclear that the government sees the judicial threats as credible or takes them very seriously. The government, of course, has many administrative and political reasons to release detainees, quite apart from anything the courts do.

For another thing, habeas corpus and liberty generally are goods that societies will consume less of as their price rises. Even legal cultures imbued with libertarian principles have an appetite for liberty that is constrained by costs, and as security needs become more pressing, tradeoffs are inevitable. The expansion of England’s empire created ever-more occasions on which liberty, enforced by the writ, clashed with other social goals and had to take second place. The same phenomenon is central to understanding the role of liberty and habeas in the United States, after September 11 and in earlier periods of crisis. It is no accident that the Supreme Court did not risk a pronouncement on the merits of detainees’ habeas corpus claims until 2008 (and then only gingerly), after the immediate alarm over September 11 had subsided and with a politically crippled president presenting the judges with a target of opportunity. Now that the Christmas Bomber has put security risks back on the public agenda, with a growing public backlash against the legalization of counterterror policy, and with a politically vigorous president who has largely confirmed or even expanded the counterterrorism policies of his predecessor, a more constrained pattern of judicial behavior seems likely.