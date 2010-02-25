The news coverage, I am sure, will lead with the testy exchange between President Obama and John McCain. But the vast majority of the past seven-and-a-half hours was about differences over policy, which is as it should be.

Yes, there was some common ground. But not a lot. And while Obama offered to accommodate the Republicans further on issues like malpractice reform, I didn't hear the Republicans offering to reciprocate.

Their mantra at the end seemed to be the same as it was at the start: Scrap the bill and start over.

I'm not sure how that plays out politically. Among other things, very few people watched the whole thing. Instead, they will learn about the event from clips on the news, on the web, and published accounts.