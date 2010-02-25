Earlier I noted of the health care summit that the Republicans in attendance seem to be divided between those who have no data at their disposal and those who have incorrect data. It is therefore difficult for President Obama, who obviously has a deep command of the issue, to engage with those Republicans without somewhat projecting condescension.

John Podhoretz shoots back:

Here’s how. By not being condescending. That’s how.

Let me try to explain this in a way that Podhoretz hopefully will not deem condescending. Suppose he was engaged in a panel discussion about, say, this history of neoconservatism with a bunch of left-wingers. And suppose that these left-wingers insisted on either repeating slogans about shedding American blood for Israel or, for the few who tried to delve into the topic, made errors like calling William F. Buckley a neoconservative. Could Podhoretz get through the discussion without condescension? I have my doubts. This, I would argue, was equivalent to Obama's task at the health care summit today.