THE KNAVE

Nay, Walter; the quality of mercy is hardly strain’d. But a fraction of his toe tripp’d over the line, not God’s line but man’s. Of late I have read much of toe-nails. Suit the punishment to the action, and shame not Smoke in sport.

WALTER

O unrightful judge!

This forfeiture is set in iron law

As drawn by great authority of league.

One roll might well determine that our side

Advance to glory; or be instead retired

As moss upon a tree-stump, while the Smoke

Drifts out to glorious summer. Canst thou hear

The call of robin redbreasts? If robin shall

Restore amends, we must serve justice

Here. Be I wrong?

JACK SMOKE

Yea, but—

WALTER

Be I wrong?

JACK SMOKE

Thy words are hard; I must equivocate.

Put up thy pen, that I may mark it eight.

WALTER

Nay! I do protest, and draw my sword;

It shall teach thee to disobey my word.

Mark none but none into that bowler’s frame,

Else thou shalt enter into a world of pain.

A world of pain, think upon’t; unhappy world!

A lake of fire, rich with damnèd souls,

Gulfs of anguish ‘twixt vales of agonies.

Mark me; we stand at twisted, jealous gates

Of cast-iron, above which, in vulgar tongue, reads

“Here is a world of pain, thou enterest thus.”

My steel before thee, ‘tis the last of keys

That might could lock these doors, and keep thee

From this world of pain, or with one flick

Ope its mashing maw, and summon winds

To cast thee down within; an excellent key!

Farewell to earthly delights, farewell to friends,

To fellowships and follies and amends.

The choice to spare thy passage through these trials

Is thine alone; take heed, I entreat thee,

And turn thy back upon this world of pain!

THE KNAVE

Walter, put up thy sword; tarry a moment.

WALTER

Hath this whole world been mired in madness?

Remain ye men of faculty complete,

Of full arithmetic and prudence fair,

Attending to our noble bond and contract?

Or does here stand the last remaining man

To give a fig for rules and order yet,

No noble savage, but a stave unbroken

Who loves the law and bids it no misdeed.

I’ll not be bent to lawlessness. Mark it nought, if we be men of honour.

THE KNAVE

Walter, too long we have tarried on public fields; the constable is notified. I pray you, sheath thy piece.

WALTER

Mark it nought, else I’ll none.

JACK SMOKE

Good Sir Walter, speak with reason!

WALTER

Dost thou think I tarry idly? Mark it nought!

JACK SMOKE

Yea, I shall yield, and leave it to your pleasure.

Mark as thou wilt, in full and legal measure.