Cordoning off the Social Security and Medicare surpluses, while somewhat arbitrary, makes sense. For one thing, the reason the trust funds run surpluses now is to prepare for the deficits they will inevitably run in the future, when the baby-boomers retire. Spending those surpluses on other programs would subvert the whole point. Second, politicians need some artificial device to counteract their natural tendency to shovel out surpluses through vote-buying tax cuts and spending programs. The lockboxes are the best mechanism to force politicians to do the responsible thing and pay down the national debt before the demographic crisis hits.

From the White House's perspective, though, the lockboxes have been a source of near-endless exasperation. This administration, needless to say, values tax cuts above all else, and any money that's locked away for debt reduction is not available for tax cuts. Keeping the government in debt also makes it politically easier to cut spending and privatize social insurance programs. So, even before Bush took office, his economic advisers began looking for ways to justify breaking into the lockboxes. Now, with larceny imminent, the rationalizing has grown urgent.

The man Bush has deputized to explain this state of affairs to the American public is Mitchell G. Daniels, director of the Office of Management and Budget. One of Daniels's favorite techniques is to preface his views on macroeconomic policy by pointing out that he is a country bumpkin. "To me, coming off a turnip truck from the Midwest, the urgent need to enact new spending when the ink is barely dry is curious," he said earlier this year. If you are wondering how a Midwestern yokel managed to become the White House budget director, Daniels pulled off the feat by spending most of his adult life brilliantly imitating a member of the East Coast elite. After obtaining degrees from Princeton and Georgetown Universities, he worked as a Capitol Hill staffer, a White House appointee under Reagan, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and president and CEO of the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. Then he amassed $30 million as a pharmaceutical executive. Nonetheless, Daniels has not forgotten the simple values of the heartland. "Out here in Indiana," he admonished Sam Donaldson last week, "people are concerned about jobs and income prospects, not bookkeeping entries."

Daniels says we should forget about saving the Medicare surplus--it's one of those "bookkeeping entries" that plainspoken Midwesterners dismiss--in order to help us out of the economic downturn. And, indeed, Keynesian economic theory does suggest that, when the economy slows, the government should put money into the hands of consumers through tax cuts and spending. But Daniels applies this theory only when it suits him: Although the same economic theory argues for spending increases, Daniels wants spending cuts. And Keynesianism recommends only a temporary fiscal stimulus during a recession. Daniels doesn't just want to bust the Medicare lockbox this year. He wants to do so every year. And he has laid the groundwork to do so with a series of clever existential arguments, each more tendentious than the last.

First, Daniels claims that using the Medicare surplus for debt reduction is impossible because the Social Security surplus alone is enough to pay off all the national debt that can possibly be reduced. The White House has been peddling this line since February. It's wrong for a number of technical reasons. It misleadingly plays down the amount of debt that can be redeemed and exaggerates the amount of surplus available--because, instead of using the whole Social Security surplus for debt reduction, the Bushies want to divert several hundred billion for private Social Security accounts. It also ignores the fact that the Social Security and Medicare surpluses could still be saved even if all the redeemable debt was gone: In that happy eventuality, they would simply be invested, just like other government pension funds.