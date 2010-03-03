It is not surprising that Frayn, who is best known as a playwright, has an extraordinary gift for dialogue:

“I was just thinking about poor old Eddy. He’d have enjoyed being on this trip with us today, you know.”

“He wouldn’t have enjoyed going to his own funeral, Bob.”

Even better is the way in which he expertly delineates Dyson’s decency and absurdity.

“I’ll tell you something I’ve never told anyone, Bob: I’d like to be one of those terrible people you see airing their views about life on television.”

“So you keep saying, John.”

Dyson knows that his desires are foolish, and yet he cannot help driving himself and everyone in his orbit insane. He is certainly a bore (he keeps prefacing comments with “The point is…”), but still we feel for him in his plight. When he remarks, with equal parts disgust and glee, that “nowadays it’s not excellence which leads to celebrity, but celebrity which leads to excellence. One makes one’s reputation, and one’s reputation enables one to achieve the conditions in which one can do good work,” Frayn is asking us to honor the pathos and simultaneously agree with the analysis.

Waugh was a master of off-handedly revealing a character’s horrible fate (think of poor Lord Tangent in Decline and Fall), and Frayn has the same talent: “At eight o’clock, when the French announced that the Scandinavians’ plane had crashed, the poor girl had still not got so much as a toe in the water.” This description occurs during a disastrous trip that Dyson takes to the Middle East, where he becomes trapped at airports while anxiously trying to get home for his second television appearance. The most obvious parallel here is to Tony Last, the hero of Waugh’s Handful of Dust, whose ill-fated trip to Brazil results in his imprisonment by a maniac who reads him Dickens. But unlike the fearsome Daily Beast proprietor Lord Copper, the editor of Dyson’s paper (perhaps reflecting the declining power of the old-time press barons) is a whimpering ninny who does not have it in him to fire anyone. In a letter to a subordinate, he writes:

“As I have stressed before, I have no experience of summoning employees to my office and telling them that they are fired, and after long and careful consideration I must tell you that I see no prospect of finding the courage to start…Besides, it would be against the whole spirit of this office, where we have always laid great stress upon security of employment…I believe we should be justified in adopting guerilla tactics. That is to say, I think we might try persecuting him, within the limits imposed by our consciences and ordinary discretion, in the hope that he will spontaneously resign, and disappear from our lives, taking with him what, if we are careful, need be only a comparatively small amount of the firm’s money.”

The most astonishing aspect of Frayn’s novel is that so many of the dilemmas and complaints of the characters are easily recognizable today.

“He looked anxiously at the rack of galley proofs behind him. He had only seven ‘The Country Day by Day’ columns in print, and he had sworn never to let the Countries drop below twelve. He had a ‘Meditation’ column for each of the next three days—unless Winters had made a cock-up about immaculate conception, in which case he had only two and a half pieces—but he should have had a running stock of fourteen Meditations…But then what about the crosswords? He counted them up miserably. God Almighty he was down to his last eight crosswords! Day by day the presses hounded him; with failing strength he fed them the hard-won pieces of copy which delayed them so briefly. On and on they came! They were catching him up!”

So the hyperactivity of the blogosphere is not completely unprecedented. Nor is the temptation to comment on things about which you know nothing:

"Bob brooded over his book review. ‘Mr. Berringer knows his New York,’ he wrote. A wave of honesty passed over him, and he altered it to ‘Mr. Beringer appears to know his New York.’ The wave of honesty was succeeded by a wave of professionalism, and he altered it back to ‘Mr. Berringer knows his New York.”

In this same vein, someone at the BBC tells Bob that he knows “something about race relations—she understood he’d shared rooms in college with a Siamese.”

In the novel’s closing sections, a new generation arrives in the person of Morris. He uses a typewriter instead of writing his copy out longhand, and horrifies Bob by proposing the paper create a “pre-teen page.” By the time the novel ends, we are almost certain that Morris will realize his dream of owning the paper. It is to Frayn’s great credit that he could so acutely register this decline. More than forty years later, with newspaper closings and cutbacks occurring every week, Frayn’s novel manages to poke devastating fun at a past era and still lament what has been lost.

Isaac Chotiner is the executive editor of The Book.

