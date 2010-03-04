Later in the story, something occurs that disturbs Heather. Owing to the mood that was established by the missing pages, we resonate with it and share her shock and dismay. Heather is sent out of her home into a playgroup, where for the first time she meets children from other homes. The teacher reads them a story that includes a father, and a couple of the listeners interrupt to tell about their fathers. Heather grows anguished and confused. We are with her in her crisis because the preceding pages have prepared us for it. Stricken, the little girl’s face, ringed with tousled curls, is rendered unforgettably in black and white by the artist Diana Sousa, whose poignant drawing fills an entire page: “I don’t have a daddy,” she says.

A denouement follows this climactic moment. Swiftly, the teacher takes Heather into her arms and explains to her that every child comes from a somewhat different family constellation: one has just a mommy and a baby sister; one has two daddies; another has a mommy, a daddy, and a big brother. The children draw pictures of their families. “Each family is special,” the teacher affirms, and what is most important about any family is that “all the people in it love each other.” But the removal of the pages I have described diminishes this significant lesson, robs it of its power, and makes it seem trite. The complexity and the depth of Heather’s experience must be seen against the background of what has gone before. Loss and the abrupt experience of limits are a part of growing up.

Rather than pander to prejudice or to impoverished and benighted notions of what children can and cannot absorb, why not regard those extradited pages as occasions for learning? When 2014 rolls around, Heather will no doubt be readied for its twenty-fifth anniversary edition. For aesthetic, psychological, educational, and political reasons, the whole story should be republished. If we are ready to endow it with radiantly colored imagery, surely we are ready to allow it to relate—explicitly, here and now—the enduring love of two women for one another and their collaboration in the adventure of parenthood.

Another book that deserves mention in this context is And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole. It adapts a true story of a pair of male chinstrap penguins in the Central Park Zoo who, in 1998, begin increasingly to behave like a couple. They bow to each other, sing to each other, even build a nest of stones where they sleep together, as do the heterosexual dyads. The zookeeper observes them, intuits the nature of their relationship, and notices that, in trying to imitate the others by hatching an egg of their own, they poignantly experiment with a disappointing egg-shaped rock! He kindly offers them an extra egg laid by a fertile couple, and the male penguins take turns keeping it warm. (Some grown children may remember Horton the Elephant on his propped tree from Dr. Seuss’s avant-garde tale of 1940.) They care for it tenderly until it hatches and their chick bursts forth. Henceforth, the baby (named Tango) and his two fathers form a jolly threesome frolicking together in Central Park’s penguin house where they are observed daily by hordes of city school children.

Like so much children’s literature, the story here, because it occurs in the context of the animal kingdom, is a parable, and so it may prove less threatening to some who might be troubled by its human implications. (But only to people who have forgotten Aesop and La Fontaine!) What matters supremely is that Tango’s story is actually—like Heather’s—the story of a wanted child born to a set of parents who are devoted first to one another and then to him. Penguins, ahem, are black and white.