After watching yesterday’s bipartisan summit, Timothy Jost and I asked health policy experts in a variety of fields what they believe should happen. Within 12 hours, we received responses from 80 nationally prominent experts.

Many signatories are familiar to readers of these pages: Jacob Hacker, Paul Starr, Theda Skocpol, Ted Marmor, Len Nichols, Jon Gruber, David Cutler, Henry Aaron, and many other luminaries from the social sciences, medicine, and public health. People on this list disagree about many things ranging from single-payer to the public option and the taxation of health insurance. We agree about one thing: It is time to finally pass this bill by majority vote in both houses.

Click here for our letter and the signatories. I believe it speaks for itself.