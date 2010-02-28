MR. GREGORY: Right. But it's pushed back to 2018.

MS. DePARLE: It is, but it was also improved to make sure that it really does focus...

MR. GREGORY: But, but the question that David Brooks is asking, you really think Congress down the road is going to pay for a tax increase that this Congress wasn't brave enough to pass now?

MS. DePARLE: Yes, I do, because this president has--is paying for reform, unlike similar measures in the past, first of all. And, secondly, it, it's something that over 10 years is going to reduce the deficit. They're not going to walk away for that.

DeParle doesn't really answer the question here. But there is a good answer. It's obviously true that the further out you push the enactment of this tax, the more vulnerable it becomes to changes by future elected officials. On the other hand, there is a decent moral argument for postponing it. Workers have forfeited wage increases in order to bargain for costlier health care plans from their employers. So delaying the tax gives the market time to reset, and future wage agreements to take the new tax on these plans into account. I wouldn't say that such logic compels a delay in the tax, but it does provide some basis.