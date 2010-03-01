An interesting op-ed, “It is time to treat Wall Street like Main Street,” appeared in Thursday’s Financial Times. Written by George Akerlof, a professor of economics at Berkeley and a Nobelist in 2001, and Rachel Kranton, a professor of economics at Duke, this little (but challenging) piece follows from their recent book Identity Economics, which I have not read and probably could not understand. The book itself follows from an essay, “Economics and Identity,” published by the Quarterly Journal of Economics in 2000. I think I understand it. In any case, A. and K. are literate and funny. And, as for really funny, I recommend Akerlof’s 2001 autobiographical lecture (courtesy of Nobelprize.org).

Anyway, “It is time to treat...” is a critique of the current practice of remuneration and bonus on Wall Street. It undercuts the whole logic--or false logic--of incentive pay. The essay should clarify the views of many Democrats who are themselves unsure of what is right--that is, efficient and ethical at once.

TNR last year dealing with same conundra. After you read this piece, you should read Larry Grafstein’s essay inlast year dealing with same conundra.

