Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt devotes most of his column today to showing that President Obama cares a lot about covering the uninsured. He then lands at the conclusion that this goes to show Obama doesn't really care about controlling costs:

In helping to shape and reshape the bill, Obama has stayed true to the goal of improving access. But his new entitlement is "paid for" by wishing away costs and wishing into the future taxes and unpopular reforms that he can't bring himself to embrace now.

This is an odd accusation for several reasons. First, Hiatt is obviously referencing the delayed implementation of the excise tax on high cost health plans, but it's flatly untrue to say that Obama "can't bring himself to embrace" it. Anybody who's followed coverage of this issue, including in the Washington Post, knows that Obama desperately wants an excise tax. It's Congress that can't bring itself to embrace it right away.

Second, it's true that Obama has been forced to agree to a delay in the implementation of that tax. But in its place he's proposed another new tax, which would extend the Medicare tax to capital gains income over $250,000 a year.

Which brings us to the third point. Hiatt uses scare quotes around the term "paid for." Yet nowhere in his column does he provide his reasons to doubt that the new health care entitlement is paid for. The column devotes nearly all its space to demonstrating that Obama cares a lot about covering the uninsured, which is true. But it hinges upon a completely unsupported assumption that caring about covering the uninsured means you're the sort of soft-headed liberal who will create an entitlement that isn't paid for.