In advance of the March 17th delivery of a National Broadband Plan to Congress, mandated as part of the Recovery Act, the Federal Communications Commission has released a mound of useful data this month. Last week, at an event hosted by Brookings, Chairman Genachowski presented the results of a consumer survey on attitudes towards broadband and views on how to improve access for all. Some major findings:

· Two thirds of American adults have broadband access at home, but rates vary according to socioeconomic status: of adults whose highest level of education is a high school degree, only 46 percent have access, while 82 percent of college-educated adults do.

· 40 percent of low income households (earning under $20,000 per year) have broadband at home, compared to 52 percent of those with incomes under $50,000 and 87 percent of those with incomes over $50,000.

· Of the one-third of Americans without access, only 12 percent (or 4 percent of the total population) report that broadband infrastructure simply doesn’t exist where they live. Of the rest who simply choose not to get broadband service, 36 percent cite the high cost.