It’s a common story in the U.S. every year—Americans pour out of their homes and join friends and family all over the country (and world) during the two-month holiday season. And while cheer is never guaranteed around the Thanksgiving or winter holiday table, one element is seemingly always guaranteed: waiting.

Whether on planes, trains, or automobiles, we’re all are stuck with the stresses our common travel plans place on another.

Flying is its own unique brand of ‘frustrating’ because of the limited or nonexistent alternatives. While drivers often have the choice of multiple routes to reach their destination, and of course have the luxury to leave whenever they want, flyers can feel imprisoned by the specific departure times and limited routes. What are you going to do if your flight from DC to LA is delayed, rent a car?

So, now that we’re a few months out from the most recent holiday season, how did the country do? Did waits get better or worse?