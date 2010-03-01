In a huge blow to political pundits like me, Harold Ford has decided not to run for Senate. This is the professional equivalent of the Kennedy assassination. We shall never see the likes of Harold Ford again.

Ford's parting gift is an op-ed explaining his decision not to run. He can't not lie:

“I’ve examined this race in every possible way, and I keep returning to the same fundamental conclusion: If I run, the likely result would be a brutal and highly negative Democratic primary — a primary where the winner emerges weak-ened and the Republican strengthened,” Mr. Ford wrote in an opinion article to be published in Tuesday’s edition of The New York Times

I refuse to do anything that would help Republicans win a Senate seat in New York, and give the Senate majority to the Republicans.”