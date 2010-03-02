In 2003, Ron Suskind wrote a famous article about the Bush administration's lack of interest in, or knowledge of, domestic policy. The article centered on the influence of Karl Rove and his staff:

"There were no actual policy white papers on domestic issues. There were, truth be told, only a couple of people in the West Wing who worried at all about policy substance and analysis, and they were even more overworked than the stereotypical nonstop, twenty-hour-a-day White House staff. Every modern presidency moves on the fly, but on social policy and related issues, the lack of even basic policy knowledge, and the only casual interest in knowing more, was somewhat breathtaking: discussions by fairly senior people who meant Medicaid but were talking Medicare; near-instant shifts from discussing any actual policy pros and cons to discussing political communications, media strategy, et cetera. Even quite junior staff would sometimes hear quite senior staff pooh-pooh any need to dig deeper for pertinent information on a given issue." ...

DiIulio defines the Mayberry Machiavellis as political staff, Karl Rove and his people, "who consistently talked and acted as if the height of political sophistication consisted in reducing every issue to its simplest black-and-white terms for public consumption, then steering legislative initiatives or policy proposals as far right as possible. These folks have their predecessors in previous administrations (left and right, Democrat and Republican), but in the Bush administration, they were particularly unfettered."...

Weekly meetings of the Domestic Policy Council "were breathtaking," DiIulio told me. As for the head of the DPC, Margaret La Montagne, a longtime friend of Karl Rove who guided education policy in Texas, DiIulio is blunt: "What she knows about domestic policy could fit in a thimble."

When DiIulio would raise objections to killing programs—like the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax credit for the poorest Americans, hailed by policy analysts on both sides of the aisle, that contributed to the success of welfare reform—he found he was often arguing with libertarians who didn’t know the basic functions of major federal programs. As a senior White House adviser and admirer of DiIulio’s recently said to me, "You have to understand, this administration is further to the right than much of the public understands. The view of many people [in the White House] is that the best government can do is simply do no harm, that it never is an agent for positive change. If that’s your position, why bother to understand what programs actually do?"

I thought of that article when I read a recent salvo against me by Pete Wehner, the former Karl Rove aide. I probably spend more time ridiculing Wehner than my readers would like, but I do it because he's so emblematic of the pathologies of the contemporary Republican Party. Wehner has posted an attack on me that perfectly exemplifies the tendencies recounted by Diullio. The subject is whether the budgetary accounting for President Obama's health care plan is honest. Wehner presents two reasons to cite his claim that it's not. First, he argues:

The so-called “doc fix” — which would restore reimbursements for doctors who treat Medicare patients — is most certainly a hidden cost. It was originally in the House bill but was stripped out in the summer and treated as a separate bill precisely because keeping it in the original health-care legislation would (rightly) balloon the total cost. By stripping the “doc fix” provision out, it allowed ObamaCare to be scored at a much lower figure. The more honest way to proceed would have been to add the cost of “doc fix” to ObamaCare, since the costs will be paid by the federal government.

The reality here is totally clear. The "doc fix" has been a running problem in budgetary policy for more than a decade. Basically, the law calls for physician reimbursements under Medicare to undergo draconian cuts, which Congress cancels out annually. Since the law assumes cuts that will not happen, this represents a hidden cost in the federal budget. Paul Ryan tried to argue that this is a hidden cost on Obama's health care plan. But it clearly is not. It is a cost that the government will have to pay regardless of whether or not Obama's plan goes into effect. Obama is not claiming that his plan covers every future liability in the federal budget. He is only claiming that his plan would cover the cost of those new liabilities that his plan creates. It's true that, in one early version of the House plan, Democrats decided to include revenue to cover the cost of the "doc fix." They did this because it solved one more problem and pleased the influential physicians' lobby. That they stripped it out does not in any way mean that the cost of overriding those cuts is part of health care reform.

Wehner continues: