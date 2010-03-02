President Obama got a lot of attention for the letter he sent Congress on Tuesday. But a leader of the House Democrats made some news, too.

The leader was Majority Whip Steny Hoyer, who was speaking at his weekly press conference. As Politico has reported, discussion turned to a key procedural dispute between the two chambers: Would the House vote on the Senate bill right away, or would it wait until the Senate had approved amendments to the bill?

The House has been saying it wants the Senate to go first and, during the press conference, Hoyer reiterated that stance. But, instead of ruling out the alternative, as leadership has been doing for the last month, Hoyer merely said that going first would be "difficult." Then he explained:

Members want some assurance that those items they have problems with are, in fact, modified before they vote for the Senate bill. I don't know that it's impossible, but it's difficult.

Note the distinction: Waiting for the Senate to give assurance it will vote is not the same as waiting for the Senate to vote.