Jonathan Bernstein calls health care reform almost a done deal:

I should emphasize here that it is very, very rare for the majority to lose a high-stakes vote on final passage on the House floor. You just don't bring a bill to the floor unless you know you're going to win. I can't imagine a reason that Nancy Pelosi and the White House would bring this to the floor knowing that they were going to lose, for some sort of spin advantage. They either know that they have the votes, or it's the biggest bluff in who knows how long. Keep watching: does the president really announce the schedule tomorrow that was leaked today? Does the Speaker really keep to that schedule, or do leaks start appearing about pushing it back a few days? I don't think so, however. I think they have the votes.

I may be a health care Pollyanna, but I'm not quite this optimistic. You're still talking about the Democratic Party. Some small thing could go wrong and make them all start panicking again. Even if everything goes right, it's going to be a tight vote, the votes aren't there, and the party might not be organized or cohesive enough to overcome its collective action problem (every member has a strong interest in reform passing, but they can't figure out which members switch from No to Yes to allow that to happen.)

That said, I agree with Bernstein that things are looking pretty good. I've been holding at about a 60% chance of passage since Scott Brown won his Senate seat. The key is, and always has been, to look at the incentive structure, and not get too caught up in the daily dramas. (That's why Bernstein, a political scientist, has been able to offer a much more accurate analysis than the reporters who have been calling reform dead for weeks.)

It's also noteworthy that Democrats are starting to recognize and state openly their collective interest in passing a bill. Here's Evan Bayh, quoted in The Hill: