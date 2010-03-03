WUSH reports:

“A few governors may have rather loudly condemned the stimulus money, but that did not stop any of them from quietly accepting it,” Crist said to applause and boos from lawmakers.

“During these very difficult economic times, we do a disservice to the people who elected us., the people who are counting on us, to elevate ideology over problem solving. We are here to guide our ship through a storm.”

It’s a message he hopes Republican voters respond to in August.

I don't think he's aiming this message at Republican voters in August.