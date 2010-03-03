The former White House political adviser blames himself for not pushing back against claims that President George W. Bush had taken the country to war under false pretenses, calling it one of the worst mistakes he made during the Bush presidency.

So the problem is not that Bush took the country to war on the basis of faulty intelligence, but that Rove was insufficiently vicious in attacking people who pointed this out. Hmm. Maybe returning these people to power at this point is not such a good idea.