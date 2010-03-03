we bit our fingers to keep from laughing,

I know we mocked him through Paris, Barcelona,

Rome, and even years later, when one

of us became a little too serious,

the other would turn and quote his quote again,

jabbing the air as he had jabbed the air.

I picture him still sitting in some café,

proclaiming we were always born to run

or urging wayward sons to carry on

the way we tried to carry on, the couple

at the next table who couldn’t help but listen,

with so little of our own to talk about.