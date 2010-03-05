Orton nods semi-dismissively to Bowen’s research. To explain athletes’ lower grades, she quotes a Dartmouth professor saying that it is “not surprising” given the “number of hours they are expected to put in” for their teams. This assertion is both nonsensical (since plenty of other students put in long hours on extracurriculars without underperforming academically) and disprovable (since, as Bowen shows, “[r]ecruited athletes underperform even in seasons or in years when they are not participating in athletics”). But Orton is not interested in engaging with such complicated criticisms. She prefers a simplistic paean to the purity of Ivy League basketball and the scholar-athletes who play it.

It is true that the Ivy League, to its credit, is the only conference in Division I sports that does not offer athletic scholarships. “Basketball players at Ivy schools are admitted as students, not athletes, which means their financial aid is not tied to their participation in their sport,” Orton instructs readers. But while the Ivies do not offer scholarships, they do recruit—and because they recruit, some (though not all) of the recruits who end up there come as athletes first, students second. One of the striking things about Outside the Limelight is that several people confess, obliquely or directly, to this—though Orton seems not to notice. “This year I’m trying to put [basketball] in the driver’s seat,” says one Harvard player. “Now that I’m a senior, I’m trying not to worry too much about the classroom, but my mom will kill me if I don’t come home with good grades. It’s a real pain because there’s a lot of good students here so it’s very competitive.” Another Harvard player takes a semester off from school after getting injured so that he can extend his playing career. A Princeton player says this about his choice of college: “Basketball is the main thing in my life, so I was really trying to go with the best situation, and obviously that it was the Ivy League didn’t hurt.”

Of course, Orton is a sports reporter, and she is trying to tell a story, not write a policy tract. But as she winds her way through the 2005-2006 season—tracking Penn, Princeton, Harvard, and Cornell—I kept thinking that a bit more complexity in her portrayal of institutions and people would have made for a more honest reckoning with the drawbacks of Ivy League sports and a more engaging narrative. Was Princeton’s tyrannical coach—who thoroughly wrecked the program over the course of his three-year tenure—really an exemplar of good educational technique? Would his painful-to-watch tantrums directed at players have been tolerated had he been a professor instead? Does such behavior say anything about the tension between academic values and athletic values? The book does not pause to ask. Meanwhile, in her rush to deify Ivy League athletes, some of Orton’s flattery is condescending. Of the intellectual streak on Penn’s ’05-’06 team, she writes, “While the discourse could deteriorate into the ribald banter typical among young men their age, it did sometimes veer to topics usually not talked about in Division I locker rooms”—as if the relevant comparison for these players was to pre-professional college athletes at powerhouse schools, rather than to their fellow Penn students.

As a story purely about sports, Orton’s book is perfectly engaging, and anyone who follows Ivy League basketball will enjoy it, but it is crippled by the characteristic vice of most traditional sports journalism: it fails to establish any critical distance from its subject. The result is a largely one-dimensional tale of scholar-athletes thriving in the classroom while persevering on the hardwood. Such a tale minimizes, and in some cases ignores, the very real problems with the Ivy League’s approach to athletics.

It isn’t just that top schools reserve a large number of spots in their generally small classes for recruited athletes. Perhaps the least defensible aspect of the entire enterprise is how many resources go into identifying and wooing these athletes, even as comparable efforts to recruit other kinds of students are few and far between. Princeton hosts and supports an annual program that I run to help aspiring journalists from low-income backgrounds apply to elite colleges, but we only work with about twenty students a year, a tiny fraction of the students who could use our assistance. Every dysfunctional urban high school in the country has a valedictorian, and many of those high schools also have a high-achieving newspaper editor or debate club president. Unlike at more privileged high schools, however, too few of these students are encouraged by their teachers or parents to apply to top colleges. Meanwhile, hundreds of coaches from elite colleges scour the country for their next big recruit. Imagine if similar efforts were put into finding the next newspaper editor or the next theatrical talent, and finding him or her at an inner city high school. The results could be transformative for both higher education and the incentive structures at urban high schools. As long as elite colleges put sports on a plane above all other extracurricular pursuits—including many that are more closely tied to academics—this will never happen.