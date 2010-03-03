The grove we approach looks dark as a wound

we’ll enter, as the cicadas drone

through leaves with an off-key, faltering hum

that strengthens as it resolves. You are down,

it intones and we are: low, separate from

cicadas that vibrate on limb after limb

in slurred, ragged waves of excitement, flung

by the monumental furnace that drives them.

The wires and caverns of burning life seem

intensely their own, to those of us listening.

The fact is, they don’t know we listen,

don’t care, and don’t say a thing that’s human.

Their sound is a strong and useful change

to us, who believe we are used to change.

