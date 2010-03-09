In his early essay “Style as Craftsmanship,” Roland Barthes observes that the value of the novel has been determined, since Flaubert, “not by virtue of what it exists for, but thanks to the work it has cost … [the writer] roughs out, cuts, polishes, and sets his form exactly as a jeweller extracts art from his material.” Writers, Barthes says, “form a kind of guild … in which work expended on form is the sign and the property of a corporation.”

Adam Haslett—graduate of Swarthmore and the Iowa Writers Workshop, as well as Yale Law School—is an exemplary product of what we might call the American Writers Guild. His first book, a collection of stories called You Are Not A Stranger Here, embodies all the virtues of the dominant (though certainly not the only) workshop aesthetic, a lineage that runs from Flaubert and Chekhov to Yates, Maxwell, and Cheever: precision, polish, understatement, subtle flashes of humor and lyricism mingled with ironic detachment. His characters, mostly young men from WASPy Northeastern surroundings of privilege and rigidly high expectations, are unmoored and quietly wretched, suffering from family breakdowns, depression, or unexpected loss. If the book suffers from a slight feeling of blandness and a low emotional temperature, those, too, fit perfectly with its principles: the beige-on-beige refinement of a pricey sole meuniere.

It is notable, then, that Haslett’s new novel, Union Atlantic, contains a minor but significant character who also has an MFA and an aspiration to write: Sabrina, the catty but perfectly efficient secretary to the novel’s protagonist, Doug Fanning, a financial titan who is second-in-command at one of the nation’s largest banks. A working-class go-getter, Fanning has leapt from a brief but tragic career in the Navy to a meteoric rise in high finance. Sabrina is a pretentious wastrel, “on the glamorous side of gaunt,” who, after sleeping with Fanning, feels “comfortable indulging a degree of sullenness that would otherwise have been considered unprofessional … a compensatory fantasy … for the inherent powerlessness of a person with an advanced degree in short fiction.”

Union Atlantic is a world turned upside down, socially, economically, aesthetically. Haslett has declined to rewrite Revolutionary Road, and has instead gone for broke with a novel that takes on the largest possible questions: the fate of the American empire and the meaning of America itself. The action moves, with high Aristotelian perfection, from the end of the first Gulf War in 1991 to the beginning of the second, in 2003, and contains two synchronized plots: Fanning’s war with his elderly, half-delusional Connecticut neighbor, Charlotte Graves, over the right to build a bloated McMansion on her family’s former property, and his illicit bet of billions of dollars on the Nikkei index, which threatens the stability of the entire American economy. Along the way we meet a host of absorbing minor characters: the bank’s African American head of compliance, who sacrifices her career to blow the whistle on Fanning’s scheme; a drifting teenaged boy who meets Fanning by accident and becomes his lover; and perhaps most importantly, Henry Graves, the head of the New York Federal Reserve, who also happens to be Charlotte Grave’s brother.